Community News

Filipino Social Club Dubai holds Iftar meal drive for workers in Al Quoz

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report29 seconds ago

The Filipino Social Club Dubai (FILSOC), in partnership with CAFFWOA, is holding a Ramadan meal initiative in Al Quoz aimed at providing food to workers and promoting community solidarity during the holy month.

The project, called “Hand-In-Hand IFTAR,” seeks to distribute 500 meals daily for 20 days, reaching a total of 10,000 meals from March 1 to March 20, 2026 at labor camps in Al Quoz.

Volunteers and members of the Filipino community gather each afternoon to distribute Iftar meals, allowing workers to break their fast in a supportive and welcoming environment.

The group said the initiative reflects the Filipino bayanihan spirit, bringing together different Filipino groups and individuals to contribute meals and volunteer their time.

Organizers added that the initiative also aims to strengthen community ties in the UAE by encouraging acts of generosity and cooperation among residents from different backgrounds.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report29 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Philippine embassy in Qatar Main photo

Philippine Embassy in Qatar to close for Eid al-Fitr holiday

2 weeks ago
698c689a6c8ee

Philippine Ambassador Noralyn Jubaira Baja presents credentials to Sultan of Oman

2 weeks ago
iStock 1093304490

Philippine Embassy in Kuwait extends greetings on 65th National Day and 35th Liberation Day

2 weeks ago
juma

CIASI UAE 61892 SOLID JUMA distributes iftar meals to worshippers in Dubai

2 weeks ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button