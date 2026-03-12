Filipino Social Club Dubai holds Iftar meal drive for workers in Al Quoz

The Filipino Social Club Dubai (FILSOC), in partnership with CAFFWOA, is holding a Ramadan meal initiative in Al Quoz aimed at providing food to workers and promoting community solidarity during the holy month.

The project, called “Hand-In-Hand IFTAR,” seeks to distribute 500 meals daily for 20 days, reaching a total of 10,000 meals from March 1 to March 20, 2026 at labor camps in Al Quoz.

Volunteers and members of the Filipino community gather each afternoon to distribute Iftar meals, allowing workers to break their fast in a supportive and welcoming environment.

The group said the initiative reflects the Filipino bayanihan spirit, bringing together different Filipino groups and individuals to contribute meals and volunteer their time.

Organizers added that the initiative also aims to strengthen community ties in the UAE by encouraging acts of generosity and cooperation among residents from different backgrounds.