Celebrating Filipino spirit abroad: Yakult joins Sinulog and Barrio Fiesta in Dubai

For many Filipinos living abroad, nothing sparks nostalgia like the familiar sights, sounds, and flavors of home.

Yakult, trusted for immune and gut health, has been part of Filipino family routines for generations — and now brings back fond childhood memories.

From colorful street parades to lively performances, the Sinulog and Barrio Fiesta celebrations in Dubai brought the Filipino spirit to life this February, gathering families for activities that celebrated culture and wellness. Yakult added its own touch of home as a major sponsor, delighting children and parents with product sampling and giveaways that evoked memories of mornings shared with family in the Philippines.

“Events like Sinulog and Barrio Fiesta are more than just celebrations, they bring our community together,” said a Yakult Middle East representative*. “We are happy to support gatherings that unite Filipinos while promoting health and wellness in meaningful ways.”

At the Yakult booths, everyone eagerly grabbed the small bottles they had grown up enjoying, including branded merchandise that added a festive vibe, letting everyone take home a piece of the celebration to enjoy with their families.

The activation also underscored Yakult’s commitment to everyday wellness. Beyond the fun, the brand reminded attendees that maintaining gut health can be simple: a small daily ritual can make a big difference in overall well-being. With Yakult available in leading supermarkets across the UAE, families were encouraged to carry the familiar flavors of home into their daily routines, even while living far away.

With Yakult’s support, Sinulog and Barrio Fiesta became a bridge to cherished memories, proving that Filipino traditions continue to thrive wherever the diaspora may be.

Looking ahead, Yakult plans to deepen its community presence, exploring ways to make its products more accessible at on-ground events while continuing to celebrate Filipino spirit across the UAE.

Follow Yakult Middle East on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates, community events, and a chance to see Yakult Man in action!

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

