IIEE-UAE Chapter leads coastal clean-up drive in Ajman

The Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers UAE Chapter (IIEE-UAE) teamed up with Filipino community organizations for a coastal clean-up drive at Al Zorah, Ajman.
The event aimed to raise environmental awareness, protect marine ecosystems, and encourage community participation in sustainability initiatives.
Representatives from IIEE-UAE, including board members and active participants, worked alongside partner organizations in the clean-up drive, promoting stewardship and responsible environmental practices.
Partner organizations include:
- Filipino Social Club – Dubai
- Barkadahan Anglers
- Heroes Elite Alpha Lady Eagles Club-Int’l.
- Heroes Elite Central Dubai Eagles Club-Int’l.
- Heroes Elite DXB Eagles Club-Int’l.
- Heroes Elite Eagles Club International
- Heroes Elite Oldschool Eagles Club-Int’l.
- Royal Continental Hotel
- Tambutso Riders
- Golden Anglers UAE
- Guardians Emigrant 6th Cluster Legion – Ajman
- Gulftic Certification LLC
- He and She Collections
- UAE El de Calidad Eagles Club
- Kings Medical Clinic
- Zurich International LTD
The initiative reflects growing community efforts across the UAE to safeguard marine life and maintain cleaner coastal areas.