IIEE-UAE Chapter leads coastal clean-up drive in Ajman

The Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers UAE Chapter (IIEE-UAE) teamed up with Filipino community organizations for a coastal clean-up drive at Al Zorah, Ajman.

The event aimed to raise environmental awareness, protect marine ecosystems, and encourage community participation in sustainability initiatives.

Representatives from IIEE-UAE, including board members and active participants, worked alongside partner organizations in the clean-up drive, promoting stewardship and responsible environmental practices.

Partner organizations include:

  • Filipino Social Club – Dubai
  • Barkadahan Anglers
  • Heroes Elite Alpha Lady Eagles Club-Int’l.
  • Heroes Elite Central Dubai Eagles Club-Int’l.
  • Heroes Elite DXB Eagles Club-Int’l.
  • Heroes Elite Eagles Club International
  • Heroes Elite Oldschool Eagles Club-Int’l.
  • Royal Continental Hotel
  • Tambutso Riders
  • Golden Anglers UAE
  • Guardians Emigrant 6th Cluster Legion – Ajman
  • Gulftic Certification LLC
  • He and She Collections
  • UAE El de Calidad Eagles Club
  • Kings Medical Clinic
  • Zurich International LTD

The initiative reflects growing community efforts across the UAE to safeguard marine life and maintain cleaner coastal areas.

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

