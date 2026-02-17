IIEE-UAE Chapter leads coastal clean-up drive in Ajman

The Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers UAE Chapter (IIEE-UAE) teamed up with Filipino community organizations for a coastal clean-up drive at Al Zorah, Ajman.

The event aimed to raise environmental awareness, protect marine ecosystems, and encourage community participation in sustainability initiatives.

Representatives from IIEE-UAE, including board members and active participants, worked alongside partner organizations in the clean-up drive, promoting stewardship and responsible environmental practices.

The initiative reflects growing community efforts across the UAE to safeguard marine life and maintain cleaner coastal areas.