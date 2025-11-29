Community NewsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Knights of Rizal Doha Chapter seals partnership with The Filipino Times

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin22 mins ago

The Knights of Rizal Doha Chapter was among the 10 organizations that formalized a partnership with The Filipino Times during the first-ever TFT Watchlist Forum in Qatar, marking a renewed commitment to uplifting the Filipino community in the Gulf.

Held on Nov. 21, 2025, in Doha, Qatar, Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group and publisher of The Filipino Times, led the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), joined by representatives from the organization led by Dr. Elvin D. Fajutagana.

6 4587

Under the collaboration, both organizations aim to strengthen Filipino representation, enhance visibility for community-driven projects, and support recognition initiatives that celebrate Filipino achievements in Qatar. The agreement also opens avenues for broader media coverage that will highlight the chapter’s socio-civic work and cultural advocacy efforts.

The signing formed part of The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards 2025, which honored outstanding Filipino engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals in Qatar and Kuwait.

The event was made possible through the support of its generous sponsors:

Silver Sponsors

  • Ayala Land International Sales, Inc.
  • DMCI Homes

Support Sponsor

  • Philippine Airlines

The Filipino Times thanks Knights of Rizal Doha Chapter for joining the partnership and for its continued service to Filipinos in Qatar.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin22 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 70

₱500 for Noche Buena? Palace says it’s possible with the right strategy

48 seconds ago
6 4615

Qatar Knights Elite Eagles Club partners with The Filipino Times at the first-ever TFT Watchlist in Doha

11 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 69

14,000 passengers affected as Airbus glitch grounds flights in PH

17 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 68

PH extends aid to OFWs affected by deadly Hong Kong fire

27 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button