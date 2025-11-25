Filipinos among thousands preparing for Rome Marathon 2026

The Rome Marathon is set for what is expected to be its largest and most internationally diverse edition yet.

The 42.195-kilometer race returns on March 22, 2026, with organizers of Run Rome the Marathon preparing for a record-breaking field of 30,000 runners, cementing its status as one of Europe’s most participated marathons and one of the fastest-growing running events in the world.

Among those preparing are Filipino runners—overseas Filipinos, residents, and athletes from various Filipino running clubs across Europe—many of whom have made Rome a personal and emotional stage for their marathon ambitions. Training while balancing full-time work remains a challenge, yet their determination remains strong.

One of them is Peter Atienza of Filipino Runners Modena, who recalls his humble beginnings as a curious newcomer to the sport.

“When I started running, I just wanted to know how it feels to run 42K and to test my limits. While jogging, I met many older runners who shared their marathon stories. I thought, why not try? Maybe I could do it too. That’s when I began watching running vlogs and asking questions,” he said.

Now, he is among those counting down the days with renewed excitement.

“Super excited ako na papalapit na naman ang Rome Marathon. My friend Brye Oloteo gave me tips based on his experiences. That’s why I love this sport—masaya, exciting sa bawat takbo, and you meet new friends. Even after the run, you build connections and share celebrations. I remember joining my first Rome Marathon because I wanted to meet him too, and it’s one of the major marathons in Italy.”

Filipino athletes delivered commendable performances in the 2025 edition, carving their names among the thousands who crossed the finish line.

Standouts included Lorenzo Castro Jr., who clocked an impressive 2:31:13 to finish 18th overall, followed by Pantaleon Domingo at 2:42:52. Genesis Cunanan registered 3:08:22, only seven seconds ahead of Ireland-based Filipino runner Ted Magno at 3:08:29. In the women’s division, Rachel de Weerd led the Filipino contingent with 3:28:54, followed by Angelina Sarmiento David at 3:47:51 and Pinky Ventura at 3:57:28.

More than a race, Run Rome the Marathon has become a civic celebration that unites communities, promotes sports tourism, and brings together cultures from every continent. As Rome prepares once again to transform its storied streets into a 42-kilometer stage, thousands of runners, including Filipinos, are ready to chase new records, personal milestones, and unforgettable memories in one of the world’s most iconic marathon settings. —Alona Cochon