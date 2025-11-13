Community NewsLatest NewsNewsOFW NewsTFT News

Philippine Art Trek launches in Rome with Pinoy artist Richard Gabriel’s solo exhibition

Artist Richard Gabriel (left) with Ambassador Nathaniel Imperial (right)

The inaugural Philippine Art Trek in Rome officially opened Nov. 4, 2025, at the Philippine Embassy with the solo exhibition ‘If the Shoe Fits’ by Milan-based Filipino artist Richard Gabriel, a 2007 Bagong Bayani Awardee for Culture and the Arts.

Gabriel, who left Pampanga 30 years ago to study art in Italy, has built an impressive career after working as an assistant to Italian national artist Carla Tolomeo. Over the years, he refined his craft and earned notable commissions from leading Italian design houses and a prestigious French hotel. His international recognition grew further in 2016 when he won the top prize at the 13th Artzept Zepter International Design Award for his treble clef mosaic sculpture.

The Philippine Art Trek was launched in Rome to elevate and expand the presence of Philippine visual arts in Italy, showcasing the richness, diversity and dynamism of Filipino artistic expression.

WhatsApp Image 2025 11 09 at 11.01.35
(L-R) Hon. Maria Rachel Arenas, Representative of the 3rd district of Pangasinan and Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs; Filipino Artist Richard Gabriel; Deputy Speaker Hon. Rose Marie Arenas; and Ambassador Nathaniel Imperial lead the ceremonial ribbon-cutting to mark the official opening of the Philippine Art Trek in Rome

The opening reception was attended by Rep. Maria Rachel Arenas of Pangasinan’s 3rd District, chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, together with former Deputy Speaker Rose Marie Arenas as guests of honor. They joined Philippine Ambassador to Italy Neal Imperial and artist Richard Gabriel in the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, alongside diplomats, art patrons and supporters of culture and the arts.

In his remarks, Imperial highlighted the Philippines’ important place in the global creative landscape, describing it as a “fountainhead of the creative arts in Asia,” shaped by the interplay of Western cultural exposure and indigenous identity. He emphasized that the Philippines serves as a natural bridge between Southeast Asia and Italy, strengthened by the country’s continued participation in the Venice Biennale, which brings top Filipino artists and architects to the international stage.

Gabriel’s exhibition features 18 mixed-media sculptures and six oil paintings that make up his newest body of work. His sculptures reinterpret the shoe not as wearable objects but as expressive vessels that convey personality, femininity, character and whimsy. Each piece bears its own mood, created through meticulous combinations of leather, resin, fur and pailettes.

Among the notable works are Eros and Instinct, made of leather, fur and resin; Metamorphosis, made of resin and pailettes; and Damulag, a powerful tribute to the Filipino carabao — symbolizing endurance, resilience and the quiet strength of Filipinos around the world. His paintings also explore modern representations of the carabao, while ceramics add depth to the exhibition’s narrative.

If the Shoe Fits reflects themes of identity, migration, culture and the personal journeys that shape the Filipino experience. The exhibit runs from Nov. 4 to 18 at the Philippine Embassy in Rome. — Alona Cochon

