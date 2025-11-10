79 Filipino engineers conferred as ASEAN members in Qatar

Engineers from various disciplines in Qatar were officially conferred as ASEAN Engineers, Associate ASEAN Engineers, and Technologists during the Special ASEAN Engineers Conferment Ceremony.

Held on Oct. 3, a total of 79 professionals were recognized, including 35 civil engineers, 25 mechanical engineers, 14 electrical engineers, and five electronics engineers. Each inductee met the ASEAN Engineering Registry’s (AER) stringent requirements, which include at least seven years of post-graduate professional experience, a degree from an accredited institution, and recognized contributions to the field.

Organized by the Philippine Technological Council – Middle East North Africa (PTC-MENA) Qatar Affairs, the ceremony served as a prelude to the 43rd Conference of the ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organizations (CAFEO 43), which the Philippines will host later this month. The event celebrated professional excellence while underscoring the collaboration and unity that define the ASEAN engineering community.

Philippine Ambassador to Qatar Mardomel Celo D. Melicor lauded the achievements of Filipino engineers and their contributions to Qatar’s infrastructure and development. He also participated in the ceremonial awarding, presenting ASEAN medallions to the honorees.

The conferment was led by Engr. Roy L. Baquiran, deputy presidential adviser for PTC-MENA Qatar Affairs, assisted by Engr. Trese T. Bustamante, presidential adviser for PTC-MENA.

Distinguished guests and engineering leaders from across the region attended the ceremony. Ir. Simon Yeong Chin Chow, head commissioner of the ASEAN Engineering Registry from the Institution of Engineers Malaysia, witnessed the conferment of the new ASEAN Engineers. Engr. Federico A. Monsada, president of PTC-Manila, and Engr. Romulo Agatep, PTC-Manila country registrar, administered the oath and charge to the newly inducted members, emphasizing the importance of professionalism, ethics, and regional cooperation.

The ceremony was hosted by Dr. Mario S. Oligo of the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers–Qatar Chapter and Engr. Romalie D. Isla of the Philippine Society of Sanitary Engineers–MENA.

The ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organizations (AFEO), a non-governmental body uniting engineering institutions across Southeast Asia, continues to promote collaboration, professional mobility, and mutual recognition among engineers.