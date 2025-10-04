Non-oil sector powers Abu Dhabi’s AED306 billion GDP growth

Abu Dhabi’s economy expanded 3.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, with real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reaching AED306.3 billion, according to the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD).

Non-oil activities drove the momentum, rising 6.6 percent to AED174.1 billion, their highest quarterly value to date and accounting for 56.8 percent of total GDP for the first time in a second quarter.

For the first half of 2025, Abu Dhabi’s real GDP climbed to AED597.4 billion, up 3.63 percent from the same period last year. Non-oil output surged 6.37 percent to AED337.6 billion, underscoring the emirate’s diversification strategy.

SCAD said growth was led by manufacturing, construction, finance, real estate, and ICT, each posting record-high quarterly results. Manufacturing contributed AED30.1 billion, construction reached AED30 billion, and finance and insurance expanded 10.3 percent to AED21.8 billion. Real estate grew 10.2 percent to AED11.7 billion, while ICT advanced 6 percent to AED8.6 billion.

“These records highlight the strength of Abu Dhabi’s economic model and the effectiveness of strategic initiatives that support investment, innovation, and high-value job creation,” said Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

SCAD Director-General Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi added that high-quality data and digital strategies were key to sustaining policy planning and economic transformation, noting the government’s AED13 billion plan to become the world’s first AI-native government by 2027.

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil sectors, officials said, continue to position the emirate as a diversified, resilient, and globally competitive economy.