Dubai sets pilot routes for driverless heavy vehicles under new regulatory framework

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled five initial routes for the pilot operation of autonomous heavy vehicles, following the approval of a comprehensive regulatory framework for their use in logistics transport.

The trial routes will connect Jebel Ali Port, Al Maktoum International Airport, the Jebel Ali Port Rail Freight Terminal, Dubai Investments Park, and Ibn Battuta Mall. Some journeys will be conducted under the supervision of safety drivers, while others will run fully driverless.

The new framework outlines licensing procedures, trial assessments, technology standards, and other safety requirements, marking what RTA Director General and Chairman Mattar Al Tayer called “a significant step towards achieving Dubai’s Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy.”

The strategy targets converting 25% of all journeys in the emirate into autonomous trips by 2030.

Dubai currently has a fleet of 61,290 heavy vehicles, ranging from 3.5 to 65 tonnes. The framework is also aligned with the Dubai Commercial and Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030, which aims to double the sector’s direct economic contribution to Dh16.8 billion, raise technology adoption by 75%, cut carbon emissions by 30%, and boost efficiency by 10%.

The move comes as Dubai accelerates its adoption of autonomous mobility. Just last week, Baidu’s Apollo Go, WeRide, and Pony.ai received permits to test driverless cars in designated areas. In one trial, an Apollo Go self-driving taxi reached 72kmph on Jumeirah Road, smoothly changing lanes while passengers experienced advanced comfort features.

RTA said the pilot stage forms phase two of its regulatory framework. The first phase focused on safety, sustainability, investor attractiveness, and setting licensing standards. Authorities expect strong participation from local operators and global logistics firms in the trials.

To complement the initiative, RTA also launched Logisty, a digital logistics platform developed with TruKKer, which offers commercial transport services, fleet management, and real-time tracking to further cement Dubai’s position as a regional logistics hub.