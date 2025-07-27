Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUncategorized

Marcos Urges Iglesia ni Cristo to Remain Government Ally Amid Differences

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) to continue supporting the government, even as the influential religious group has recently expressed disapproval of some administration actions—particularly those involving the Duterte family.

In a message marking INC’s 111th founding anniversary on Sunday, Marcos praised the group for being “model citizens and faithful servants of God,” citing their contributions to charity, community service, and social harmony.

“As we mark your 111th year, I hope you remain partners in our pursuit of a strong and orderly society,” he said in Filipino.

The President emphasized that his administration remains aligned with the INC’s mission to foster a peaceful and prosperous nation. Despite recent political tensions, including the group’s subtle criticism of policies affecting former President Rodrigo Duterte and his allies, Marcos highlighted unity through shared values and faith.

“By continuing to follow God’s teachings, I believe we can overcome any challenge and reach our aspirations as a nation,” he added.

