PBB Big Winner Mika Salamanca donates entire prize to orphanage, visits elderly community

Fresh off her victory in Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition, Mika Salamanca chose to share her blessings in a big way by donating her entire ₱1 million cash prize to charity.

Sparkle GMA Artist Center announced on instagram that Salamanca donated the full amount to Duyan ni Maria, an orphanage that cares for abandoned and neglected children.

Salamanca also visited a community of senior citizens to personally express her gratitude and spend time with the elderly.

She won Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition alongside her duo, Brent Manalo.