Experience joyful, exciting mid-Autumn festival with WEMART’s delicious handmade mooncakes

The mid-autumn festival is in full swing at WEMART as Filipinos and UAE residents could continue to enjoy special handmade versions of mooncakes!

WEMART currently offers a variety of delicious flavors of handmade mooncakes across all of their stores.

These include the handmade Mixed Nuts flavor for Filipinos who love the taste of various kinds of almonds, sesame, and other nuts with each bite, as well as the delectable Egg Yolk and White Lotus Seed Paste which fuse these two ingredients and highlight that mix of sweet and savory flavor that will surely delight your taste buds.

WEMART also has other flavors such as Honey, Truffle, Custard, Fruit-flavored mooncakes fused with Pineapple, Strawberry, Durian, and Red dates, and other exciting flavors!

Apart from solo packs, WEMART also offers a special ‘Handmade Moon Cake Gift Box’ with both flavors available, making it an ideal ‘pasalubong’ (gift item) for your friends and family.

Now that kids will be back to school starting next week, this could also serve as a very delicious treat that children may enjoy during their snack time to share with friends as well!

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai