Abu Dhabi crown prince, Disney executives discuss development plans on Middle East’s first Disneyland

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, met with senior executives from The Walt Disney Company to discuss development plans for the Disney Theme Park Resort planned for Yas Island.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the delegation included Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger and Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences. Officials highlighted the importance of international partnerships in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s tourism and entertainment sector and supporting the emirate’s economic diversification strategy.

First Disneyland in the Middle East

The Walt Disney Company announced plans in May 2025 to develop a Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, marking the company’s first theme park in the Middle East and its seventh worldwide.

While a construction timeline has not yet been announced, the resort is expected to open around 2030-2033.

Miral, Abu Dhabi’s state-backed developer of immersive destinations, will oversee development and construction, while Disney’s creative teams, including its Imagineers, will lead the design and operational planning of the resort.

The project is expected to integrate Disney’s storytelling and attractions with local cultural elements, modern architecture and a waterfront setting. Plans include themed accommodations, retail and dining offerings, and signature Disney entertainment experiences.