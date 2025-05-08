Disneyland is coming to Abu Dhabi; the first in the Middle East!

The Middle East is about to welcome its very first Disneyland!

Disney has unveiled plans to build a new theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, making it the first Disney park in the region and the seventh globally!

While the project timeline for completion has not been officially announced, development is set to take place on Yas Island, known for its entertainment and leisure attractions.

The Walt Disney Company has announced a new partnership with Miral, a developer specializing in creating immersive destinations in Abu Dhabi. Miral will oversee the development and construction, while Disney’s creative team, including Imagineers, will handle design and operations.

This new theme park resort aims to combine Disney’s iconic stories and characters with Abu Dhabi’s rich culture, modern architecture, and beautiful waterfront. The resort will offer a blend of themed accommodations, retail, dining, and signature Disney entertainment.

Robert A. Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, expressed excitement over the project, emphasizing the park’s unique location and its role in bringing Disney magic to a new region.

“Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati – an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world that will bring to life our timeless characters and stories in many new ways and will become a source of joy and inspiration for the people of this vast region to enjoy for generations to come,” he said.

The project is expected to attract global visitors, contributing to economic growth and making Abu Dhabi a leading destination for family entertainment.