Early-bird fares for 2026: Affordable flights from Dubai to PH and more with Singapore Airlines

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin12 mins ago

Travel plans for 2026 just got a whole lot more exciting! Singapore Airlines is offering early-bird special fares for flights from Dubai to some of Asia and Australia’s most-loved destinations.

Flights under this promotion cover popular cities including Manila, Cebu, Singapore, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Sydney, Melbourne, and more. Choose to fly in Economy, Premium Economy, or Business Class, with special return fares starting from AED 1,455, making it easier to reach your travel goals without overspending.

For Filipinos in the UAE, this is your sign to start planning your 2026 travel goals! Whether you’re dreaming of a balikbayan trip home to the Philippines, a family vacation, or a long-awaited adventure abroad, now is the perfect time to book.

The promo is valid for flights departing Dubai between 16 January 2026 and 30 November 2026, giving you plenty of flexibility to plan around holidays, family gatherings, or even a solo escape. But seats are limited, so don’t wait too long!

Book until 11 November 2025 on singaporeair.com and secure your early-bird fare. And if you’re a KrisFlyer member, you can enjoy extra savings with the promo code KFEARLYBIRD2026.

Start planning now and make every trip in 2026 affordable, comfortable, and unforgettable. Your next adventure is closer than you think!

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

