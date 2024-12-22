RTA opens new bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road; travel time now down to 3 minutes

On Sunday, December 22, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) unveiled a new bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road, which is part of the Hessa Street development project aimed at significantly improving both the road network infrastructure and traffic flow in the city.

The two-lane, 1,000-meter-long bridge reduces travel time from Hessa Street to Al Khail Road from 15 minutes to just three. It will also help accommodate the anticipated influx of over 640,000 residents in the surrounding areas by 2030, according to the RTA.

It said that with 54% of the Hessa Street development project completed, this bridge will ensure a seamless traffic connection to Dubai’s city center and Dubai International Airport.

#RTA opens a key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road. Spanning 1,000 metres, the bridge is part of a major project to develop four intersections along Hessa Street. It significantly reduces travel time between the two streets from 15 minutes to just 3 minutes while… pic.twitter.com/4aB2L2yEJ7 — RTA (@rta_dubai) December 22, 2024

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the AED689-million project, spanning 4.5 kilometers, serves several key residential and developmental areas, including Al Sufouh 2, Al Barsha Residential Area, and Jumeirah Village Circle.

Further, the newly opened bridge contributes to the development of four intersections and the expansion of Hessa Street to four lanes in each direction. These intersections — Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Road, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road — are expected to be fully operational by the fourth quarter of 2025.

The RTA added that the project will double capacity from 4,000 to 8,000 vehicles per hour upon completion.

The Authority also said that the project features the construction of 13.5 kilometers of cycling and e-scooter tracks connecting Al Sufouh to Dubai Hills via Hessa Street, as well as two architecturally unique bridges for cyclists and pedestrians crossing over Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.