RTA finalizes road markings on Dubai’s major highways, residential areas, and intersections

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the completion of renovation and maintenance of road markings in 25 key areas across the emirate.

The project, a part of RTA’s preventive maintenance plans for the year, included updating the markings on Dubai’s highways, main roads, residential areas and a number of major intersections. It aims to further improve traffic safety and road quality in the emirate by guiding vehicle owners along the safest and most efficient routes while driving.

“The re-planning and maintenance works of road markings covered four main roads: Umm Al Sheif Street, Umm Suqeim Street, Ras Al Khor Street, and Dubai-Hatta Street. The road markings on internal roads of 21 areas were also renewed, including for example: Trade Centre 1 and 2, Al Quoz 1, 3 and 4, Ghadeer Al Teir, Al Safa 1 and 2, Umm Suqeim 2 and 3, in addition to re-planning a number of main intersections (yellow box), including: the intersection of Al Ittihad Street with Al Nahda Street, and the intersection of Abu Bakr Al Siddique Street with Al Muraqqabat Street,” said Abdullah Ali Lootah, Director of Roads Maintenance and Facilities at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency.

He noted that the Authority’s ground marking works have been expanded to cover identifying lanes, stopping lines, paid parking spaces, traffic calming devices (bumps), pedestrian crossing lines, ground arrows, and the renewal of markings at key intersections, in accordance with the highest international standards.

“[This is] in addition to providing all safety requirements during the execution of works to maintain traffic movement at those locations, and achieve the highest levels of safety on the road network in the Emirate of Dubai,” he said.