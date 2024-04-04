MIAA conducts power maintenance shut downs at Terminal 3

The Manila International Airport Authority is conducting power maintenance shutdowns at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Authority Terminal 3.

MIAA said in a statement that the series of maintenance activities started on April 2 and is targeted to be completed by May 28.

Airport authorities said the shutdown is part of the Terminal 3 electrical systems upgrade project commenced last year.

It can be recalled that a technical glitch affected thousands of passengers on New Year’s eve last year.

“As far as practicable, these will start at midnight when the least amount of flights is scheduled,” it said.

“Reduced air conditioning supply in certain areas as well as some elevators and escalators not functioning may be experienced from time to time,” MIAA added.

MIAA explained that the power maintenance did not affect the flight operations and passengers traversing through NAIA.

“We apologize to all our airport stakeholders. Rest assured that the benefits of this electric systems upgrade will far outweigh the inconveniences it may bring in the course of its implementation. We seek for more patience and understanding from everyone,” said MIAA general manager Eric Ines.