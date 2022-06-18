TravelTFT Reach

Cebu Pacific announces flash seat sale for Father’s Day with AED 299 one-way base fare

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, has launched a special Father’s day promo where UAE travelers can fly to the Philippines with a one-way base fare of only AED 299.

Passengers can book only until June 19, for as low as AED 299, with travel dates between September 1, 2022, and January 31, 2023.

Coinciding with Father’s Day celebrations this 2022, this gives OFWs the perfect opportunity to travel back home this year in time for the -ber months, extending to the first month of 2023

As Cebu Pacific expands its flights from Dubai to Manila, overseas Filipino travelers will find it easier to plan vacations in the Philippines with family and friends.

They may also make the most of their holiday time by traveling to 33 wonderful local locations in the Philippines, owing to the airline’s extensive domestic network and inexpensive costs.

The relaxation of limitations also applies to travelers who want to enjoy their ideal holiday to the country’s sun-kissed tropical beaches and other dynamic places without worrying about potential complications upon their return to the UAE.

Starting July 3, travellers will soon enjoy increased flights from Dubai to Manila with twice-daily flights every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, bringing its total to 10 times a week.

Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.

