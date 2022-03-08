Cebu Pacific celebrates 26th anniversary with resumption of daily Dubai-Manila flights, AED429 seat sale to the Philippines

The Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, Cebu Pacific (CEB), kicks off its month-long 26th anniversary celebration with the resumption of its daily flights between Dubai and Manila – with a special seat sale offer of AED 429 for its one-way base fare to the capital, which serves as the world’s gateway to the Philippines.

From March 8 to March 13, passengers can avail of CEB’s one-way base fare promo of AED429 for travel from Dubai to Manila. They may also opt to book flights from Dubai to Boracay, Puerto Princesa, Dumaguete, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos or Tacloban – all via Manila, for as low as AED557. Travel dates for these affordable deals are from April 1 to August 31, 2022.

Both the Philippines and the UAE have removed their quarantine measures and eased travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers, making it easier for Filipino nationals and tourists headed to the Philippines to enjoy their dream vacation to the country’s sun-kissed tropical beaches and other vibrant destinations, without having to worry about possible hassle when coming back to the UAE.

This marks an opportune time especially for UAE residents as Ramadan and Eid 2022 will likely fall from April 2 and May 2 respectively, giving them extra time to plan ahead and book their vacation to reunite with their loved ones and even explore the beautiful islands of the Philippines to maximize their trip.

“As we begin our 26th year of service for our passengers worldwide, we are excited to usher in a new period of travel this 2022 as the world gradually recovers from the pandemic. We urge our passengers to take advantage of our promo fares to finally book all those postponed travel plans as we endeavor to fulfill our passengers’ dreams of travelling not just to Manila, but to other Philippine destinations as well,” said Candice Iyog, CEB Vice-President for Marketing & Customer Experience.

CEB operates the Philippines’ largest domestic network, providing safe, affordable, and seamless flights to and from the country’s major cities. It also helps the local tourism sector by flying to over 34 destinations in the country including popular tourist destinations like Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Iloilo, and Bohol on a regular basis.

In addition to Cebu Pacific’s anniversary seat sale, the airline will also be offering 50 per cent off on its seat selector service. Passengers can fly easy with their preferred seats where they can choose either a window or aisle seat, or rows near the exits with an extra-legroom option.

Since 2021, CEB has permanently removed its change fees, allowing for passengers to rebook as many times as they need. A minimal fare difference may still apply.

Expect more surprises from CEB as it celebrates its 26th year this month! Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.