Cebu Pacific receives its first A330neo, becomes greenest airline in Asia

The Philippines’ largest airline, Cebu Pacific (CEB), has received its first Airbus A330neo (New Engine Option), which paves the way for it to become the greenest airline in Asia.

The airline’s newest aircraft features 459 lightweight Recaro seats, ergonomically designed for comfort over long distances. This also allows more travellers to be carried in a single flight, resulting in the lowest carbon footprint per passenger, making CEB the greenest airline in Asia.

“Cebu Pacific’s first A330neo brings us closer to our target of having an all-Neo fleet by 2027, and shows our commitment to making air travel accessible, while ensuring environmental and social sustainability,” said Alex Reyes, Chief Strategy Officer at Cebu Pacific.

“We believe that growth and sustainability are not mutually exclusive and should in fact be inclusive if we want to work towards the greater good. This is why we will always choose the greener options – increased aircraft efficiency, reduced noise and carbon emissions, to ensure that more low fares will be available for everyone,” Reyes added.

With the A330neo’s latest technologies, this eco-plane uses 25 per cent less fuel than previous generation aircraft – able to consume as little as 1.4 liters per seat per 100 kilometers, thus, burning less fuel and emitting less carbon.

“We thank and applaud Cebu Pacific for selecting our latest-technology A330neo as part of its fleet modernization drive to fly the greenest aircraft for a sustainable future. The A330neo is the first aircraft in the world already certified to comply with ICAO’s CO2 emissions standards beyond 2028. The airline will benefit from the aircraft’s step-change in performance and economics, while maintaining passenger comfort and lowest operating costs,” said Anand Stanley, President Airbus Asia-Pacific.

The outstanding efficiency of the A330neo also ensures compliance with the current and future sustainability requirements in terms of noise and emissions, providing passengers with the utmost comfort in one of the quietest planes developed. Thanks to the construction materials and engines chosen for this aircraft, the exterior noise footprint is reduced to nearly 60 per cent, and noise level in the aircraft is 3db quieter than competitors.

Powered by Rolls-Royce’s latest-generation Trent 7000 engines, the A330neo also features a new composite wing with increased span for enhanced, fuel-beating aerodynamics.

The cabin interiors showcase elements inspired by its hometown Cebu and reflects the colors of the Philippine islands, as it wraps up its 25th anniversary celebrations.

Upon entering CEB’s newest aircraft, everyone will be greeted with a lighting panel in a fresh, inviting shade of teal, reminiscent of the country’s clear waters. Its front and rear walls feature a raised CEB logo on a vibrant blue-on-blue mango pattern, a touch that pays tribute to the mangoes which Cebu is famous for.

Like its other eco-planes, the A330neo’s seats are ergonomically designed by world-renowned manufacturer Recaro, this time made sleek and sporty with calming blue-grey leather, and a carbon fiber texture reminiscent of Cebu’s famous puso or hanging rice.

CEB’s signature blue and yellow accents are also incorporated in the seat design, for standard and premium seats, respectively, and are equipped with USB Type A and Type C ports that enable passengers to charge their mobile devices inflight.

CEB’s new A330neo also features carpet patterns inspired by the airline’s eagle icon, while select lavatory walls come in golden yellow complete with a mango detail.

The A330neo is known to have the quietest cabin to date, allowing CEB to provide an improved overall customer experience for all.

As one of the world’s youngest fleets, CEB’s newest aircraft is set to enter service next month to fly to various destinations across CEB’s international and domestic network. Its first long haul flight will be from Manila to Dubai.

CEB is among the few airlines in the world and the only one in the Philippines to take deliveries during a pandemic. It has already received two A321neos, while another A330neo, A320neo and ATR 72-600, are expected to arrive before the year ends.

CEB operates the widest domestic network in the Philippines covering 33 destinations, on top of its 12 international destinations. Its 73-strong fleet includes two (2) dedicated ATR freighters.