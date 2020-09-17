SATA to help Filipinos change visa status without exiting country, offers flights from AED1300

Filipinos who chose to stay in the UAE to remain with their loved ones during this pandemic can opt to update their visa status without having to leave the country.

Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA) helps individuals to change their visa status whether they hold a visit visa, tourist visa, or even cancelled visas.

Individuals who wish to avail of the service only need to bring the following documents:

– Passport copy(valid for 6 months)

– Photograph (White background)

– Copy of previous visa

Both 30-day and 90-day visa options are available at SATA and will take 2-3 working days to change or update the status of your visa. Once approved, the visa grants an additional 10 days of grace period upon expiry. It can also be extended for another 30 or 90 days, depending on the decision of the visa holder.

Individuals with overstay fines are advised to bear the costs. In addition, visa issuance is subject to immigration and fees are not refundable in case of rejection, delay, nor if it’s cancelled or already approved.

Affordable tickets

SATA also offers affordable tickets via Emirates and Cebu Pacific, with prices starting from AED1300 depending on the airline, as well as the date of your flight.

Once your flight is confirmed, all passengers flying from Dubai to Manila are advised to do the following:

– Undergo a COVID-19 RT-PCR (swab) test upon arrival.

– Undergo mandatory quarantine procedures in approved isolation facilities whilst awaiting test results.

– Prior to departure from Dubai, register on the Electronic-Case Investigation Form (e-CIF) system of the Philippine Red Cross to expedite airport procedures. Passengers can pre-register at https://e-cif.redcross.org.ph/

– For OFW passengers, complete the OASIS Online Registration at http://oasis.owwa.gov.ph/ before departing from Dubai

– Fill up the Philippine Immigration Arrival and Health Declaration Form at https://13.229.233.113/PAHD-Form/Register

Sharjah Airport Travel Agency – SATA, is owned by Sharjah Airport Authority, Government of Sharjah and was established in 1985, primarily to cater to the needs of passengers travelling through Sharjah International Airport.In 2001, SATA decided to change its strategy by deciding to position itself as a professional travel agency capable of taking up any challenge, competing with existing premium travel agencies.As a result SATA moved its head office to Sharjah with the vision to spread its wings first within the emirate of Sharjah and later on all over the UAE.

IATA accredited travel agency – SATA, has positioned itself as a premium travel agency in UAE by customizing its travel services to cater to the needs of the tourists and residents.Well trained SATA staff are capable of planning and booking travel services such as worlwide airline reservation, meet and greet services, executive/limousine transfers, rent a car, conferences/meetings, air charters etc.