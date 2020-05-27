Reopening UAE tourism: Sharjah reopens popular destinations following completion of sterilization drive

(WAM) — Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced the completion of a sterilisation drive across its properties, and opened its doors to their popular leisure and entertainment destinations, Al Qasba, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Noor Island, the Flag Island, Heart of Sharjah, Mleiha Archaeological & Ecotourism Project, Khorfakkan Beach, Maraya Art Centre and 1971-Design Space. In addition, its state-of-the-art City Sightseeing Sharjah (CSS) buses have begun to ply, transporting guests to tourist sites across the emirate.

Shurooq’s hospitality offerings, including The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah and all three Sharjah Collection properties – Al Badayer Retreat, Al Faya Retreat and Kingfisher Retreat, are offering attractive staycation packages for individuals, couples and families, and will be offering these hotel stays in line with the UAE’s precautionary health instructions and guidelines aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

From limiting the number of visitors in hotspot areas in leisure destinations to temperature readings, detailed cleaning checklists, strict physical distancing policies, and disposable cutlery, Shurooq’s strategic actions – implemented in coordination with the relevant government authorities – are ensuring that these destinations, will make visitors’ safety a prime priority.

Thermal temperature readings and hourly sanitisation across all Shurooq destinations With entertainment destinations permitted to reopen in the UAE under strict safety guidelines, Shurooq is once again reopening access across all its destinations, attraction areas and restaurants. Apart from restricting visitor numbers in keeping with the physical distancing protocols in place, and operating 30% of its F&B capacity, the entity is implementing additional safety measures such as digital and thermal temperature readings of all guests, a walk-through sanitisation booth, regular disinfection of common areas during opening hours, single entry and exit points, no entry without masks policy, and clear and visible two metre physical distancing stickers, amongst others.

In accordance to the national precautionary measures and rules, visitors aged 60+ or 12 and below will not be permitted to access Shurooq’s destinations, with exceptions to its hospitality destinations which are welcoming families from all ages.

High-frequency touchpoints and public spaces in focus at staycation destinations At Shurooq’s hospitality destinations, preparations for welcoming guests commence even before their arrival, and the safety and cleaning protocols will continue on their arrival and throughout the course of stay to reassure guests of their wellbeing.

For instance, all touch points in public areas such as door handles, elevator buttons, counter tops, table-tops and railings are thoroughly sanitised periodically using safe and approved chemicals and agents; hand sanitisers are in place in all guest rooms and at all public spaces; temperature readings of resident, non-resident guests, and staff members are taken; and protocols are also in place for staff in the kitchens, restaurants, and in-room dining.

Distant seating policies are in place in the lobby and outside decks at Al Badayer Oasis, Al Faya Retreat, and the Kingfisher Retreat at Kalba. These destinations, under the Sharjah Collection by Mysk by Shaza also offer guests the choice of dining in restaurants that have been reconfigured to ensure safe distance between guests while at The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah all meals are served in guests’ rooms and using disposable cutlery.

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah’s first 5-star luxury and heritage hotel developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and managed by GHM, is also offering its staycation guests an exciting blend of hospitality and healthcare amenities as licensed doctors provide health consultations and guests can also avail all-day access to medical staff to gain a well-rounded approach to wellness, in collaboration with Burjeel hospital.

‘No compromise on health and safety of guests’ According to Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, COO of Shurooq, “As we embark on the reopening phase of our leisure destinations, as well as welcoming our guests across our prime hospitality properties, the health and safety of our guests and staff remain paramount. We are therefore working closely with the government authorities to ensure that the highest standards of hygiene are maintained, and that all recommended precautionary and preventive measures are in place for our guests to enjoy a well-rounded destination experience.”

“Shurooq has a single-minded approach in enforcing these protocols and expect our guests to fully cooperate and take individual responsibility for their own safety and well-being while visiting all our destinations. We look forward to welcoming them again,” he added.