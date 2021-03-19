PAL cancels Manila-Dubai-Manila flights anew

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has cancelled another set of flights between Dubai and Manila.
In an advisory on Friday, the airline announced the cancellation of
PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila on March 20.
Earlier, PAL also suspended its March 18 flights between Dubai and Manila.
The Philippine government on Friday has revised its travel restriction policy on returning non-overseas Filipinos.
The National Task Force against COVID-19 announced that all Filipino citizens will now be allowed to enter the country effective 12:01 AM of March 22 to 11:59 PM of April 21, a memorandum released on Friday said.
The entry ban on foreign nationals, however, will stand.
The 1,500 daily passenger cap for international inbound passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) remains.
Some senators earlier questioned the move of the government on imposing the passenger limit on international arrivals saying it is ‘ineffective’.
Meanwhile, PAL said it “will be announcing additional flight cancellations for the remainder of the stated period once the details are confirmed.”
Below is the list of all cancelled flights announced by PAL:
March 19
PR 117 Vancouver-Manila
PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila
PR 100/101 Manila-Honolulu-Manila
PR 102/103 Manila-Los Angeles-Manila
PR 126 Manila-New York
PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila
PR 427/428 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila
PR 425/426 Manila-Fukuoka-Manila
PR 411/412 Manila-Osaka (Kansai)-Manila
March 20
PR 127 New York-Manila
PR 5682/5683 Manila-Dammam-Manila
PR 104/105 Manila-San Francisco-Manila
PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila
March 21
PR 102/103 Manila- Los Angeles – Manila
PR 427/428 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila
PR 535 Manila-Jakarta
PR 110 Manila-Guam
March 22
PR 536 Jakarta-Manila
PR 111 Guam-Manila
PR 421/422 Manila-Tokyo (Haneda)-Manila
PR 437/438 Manila-Nagoya-Manila
PR 5682/5683 Manila – Dammam – Manila
March 23
PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila
PR 412/411 Manila-Osaka Kansai-Manila
PR 890/891 Manila- Taipei- Manila
PR 300/301 Manila- Hong Kong- Manila
PR 428/427 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)- Manila
March 25
PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila
March 31
PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila