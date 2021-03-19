Top Stories

PAL cancels Manila-Dubai-Manila flights anew

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has cancelled another set of flights between Dubai and Manila.

In an advisory on Friday, the airline announced the cancellation of
PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila on March 20.

Earlier, PAL also suspended its March 18 flights between Dubai and Manila.

The Philippine government on Friday has revised its travel restriction policy on returning non-overseas Filipinos.

The National Task Force against COVID-19 announced that all Filipino citizens will now be allowed to enter the country effective 12:01 AM of March 22 to 11:59 PM of April 21, a memorandum released on Friday said.

The entry ban on foreign nationals, however, will stand.

The 1,500 daily passenger cap for international inbound passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) remains.

Some senators earlier questioned the move of the government on imposing the passenger limit on international arrivals saying it is ‘ineffective’.

Meanwhile, PAL said it “will be announcing additional flight cancellations for the remainder of the stated period once the details are confirmed.”

Below is the list of all cancelled flights announced by PAL:

March 19

PR 117 Vancouver-Manila

PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila

PR 100/101 Manila-Honolulu-Manila

PR 102/103 Manila-Los Angeles-Manila

PR 126 Manila-New York

PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

PR 427/428 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila

PR 425/426 Manila-Fukuoka-Manila

PR 411/412 Manila-Osaka (Kansai)-Manila

 

March 20

PR 127 New York-Manila

PR 5682/5683 Manila-Dammam-Manila

PR 104/105 Manila-San Francisco-Manila

PR 658/659 Manila-Dubai-Manila

 

March 21

PR 102/103  Manila- Los Angeles – Manila

PR 427/428 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila

PR 535  Manila-Jakarta

PR 110  Manila-Guam

 

March 22

PR 536 Jakarta-Manila

PR 111  Guam-Manila

PR 421/422  Manila-Tokyo (Haneda)-Manila

PR 437/438 Manila-Nagoya-Manila

PR 5682/5683 Manila – Dammam – Manila

 

March 23

PR 507/508  Manila-Singapore-Manila

PR 412/411  Manila-Osaka Kansai-Manila

PR 890/891  Manila- Taipei- Manila

PR 300/301 Manila- Hong Kong- Manila

PR 428/427  Manila-Tokyo (Narita)- Manila

 

March 25

PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila

 

March 31

PR 468/469 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)-Manila

