Worldwide COVID-19 cases breach 50 million mark, death toll at 1.2 million

More than 50 million people have been infected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the globe and about 1,252,077 people have died from the disease.

The virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since it first originated from Wuhan, China late last year.

The United States leads the global tally of coronavirus cases with 9,911,310 and a death toll of 237,289 deaths, according to Reuters.

The US has been seeing record-number daily coronavirus cases in the recent days amid the conduct of their presidential elections.

It has yet to be determined if the national elections would have an impact on the number of coronavirus cases there since people flocked their voting centers on election day.

India came in second with the world’s biggest number of COVID-19 cases with over 8,000,000. Brazil ranks third with over 5,000,000 followed by Russia and France with over 1,000,000 cases.