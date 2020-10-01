Latest NewsTFT NewsTFT ReachTop Stories
Trending

Saif bin Zayed flies to Kuwait to convey condolences to Sheikh Sabah’s family

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

His Highness Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the UAE, flew to Kuwait to condole with the family of Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 91.

The new emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, received His Highness on Sept. 30.

The UAE Interior Minister, who was accompanied Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, conveyed to the new emir and the family of Sheikh Sabah the condolences and prayers of the UAE leaders.

His Highness prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon the late emir and grant his family and the people of Kuwait patience and solace.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of PH breaches 314,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,415 newly infected patients

PH breaches 314,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,415 newly infected patients

34 mins ago
Photo of Police seize over 300,000 used condoms recycled for sale

Police seize over 300,000 used condoms recycled for sale

1 hour ago
Photo of 3 out of 10 breast cancer patients in UAE are Filipinas

3 out of 10 breast cancer patients in UAE are Filipinas

3 hours ago
Photo of Can Duterte can block Facebook in PH? Tech expert answers

Can Duterte can block Facebook in PH? Tech expert answers

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close