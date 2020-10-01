Saif bin Zayed flies to Kuwait to convey condolences to Sheikh Sabah’s family

His Highness Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the UAE, flew to Kuwait to condole with the family of Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 91.

The new emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, received His Highness on Sept. 30.

The UAE Interior Minister, who was accompanied Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, conveyed to the new emir and the family of Sheikh Sabah the condolences and prayers of the UAE leaders.

His Highness prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon the late emir and grant his family and the people of Kuwait patience and solace.