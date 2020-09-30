Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachTop Stories

Massive fire breaks out in UAE labor camp, 44 workers evacuated

Some 44 workers have been safely evacuated after a massive fire broke out in a labor camp in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday, 9:45 p.m.

Nine caravans in Muaireedh area were gutted by the fire, reported Khaleej Times

“All the 44 workers in the caravans were moved to safety and no casualties were reported in the big fire that broke out in the labour camp close to the RAK Port and FEWA Office,” Brigadier Mohamed Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director General of the RAK Civil Defence Department said.

“The competent firefighters managed to put out the flames before expanding to the nearby 21 caravans which were safely and successfully isolated,” he added.

Authorities cordoned off the entire labor camp area.

Brigadier Al Zaabi urged establishments to install smoke detectors to avoid casualties or financial loss.

Earlier, the UAE Cabinet approved a move to compel all establishments and houses in the UAE to installed fire detector devices linked to the central operation room of the civil defense.

