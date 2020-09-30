Fatal crash in Ras Al Khaimah kills an Asian motorcyclist

A fatal crash involving a 4X4 vehicle on Al Fulaya Road, Ras Al Khaimah killed a motorcyclist on Monday at 11:48 p.m.

The victim was only identified in a police statement as a 25-year-old Asian man.

According to Brigadier Ahmad Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department of RAK Police, the man sustained severe injuries that resulted to his death.

“The motorbike rider died on the spot after sustaining severe injuries due to the collision,” said

The 4X4 vehicle was being driven by an Arab man.

The remains of the victim will be handed over to his family for burial.

Investigation on the accident is underway.