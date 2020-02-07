Quiboloy’s spokesperson denies netizens’ claims about ‘kakanin’ scheme

A 33-year-old Filipina died after getting a glutathione injection in a beauty spa in Sampaloc, Manila. The victim was identified as Shyril Gee Distor, a restaurant manager. She received her gluta injection last Monday, but she was rushed to the hospital after...
The camp of televangelist Apollo Quiboloy denied claims that some members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) are involved in illegal food rackets in the UAE.
In an e-mail response to The Filipino Times, Quiboloy’s spokesman, Atty. Israelito Torreon, said the claims are unfounded and concocted by those who want to discredit the KJC leader: “I am not surprised by the report that you received as there appears to be a well-coordinated, well-financed move worldwide to discredit Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy and the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.”
The alleged ‘kakanin (rice cake) scheme was brought to light by Filipino netizens, following the arrest of three KJC administrators in the US last January 30.
This, after some church workers who managed to escape filed an affidavit before the US District Court against KJC for immigration fraud. They said they were recruited and forced to work and beg for cash on the streets as donations for the church. Acting on the complaint, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation raided a number of KJC compounds resulting in the arrest of the three administrators.
Torreon stressed that KJC has a number of followers in Dubai “who meet regularly once a week in order to fulfill their religious and spiritual needs” but their church does not have a branch in the emirate.
READ ON: Babala: Umiwas sa ‘kakanin’ scheme sa UAE
He added that there’s no inch of truth in the allegations that their members sell rice cakes or any food products illegally in the UAE for the sustenance of their leader and church.
“All these are but baseless allegations resting only in the murky world of assertions and unfounded insinuations devoid of any patches of truth whatsoever,” Torreon said, adding that OFWs in the UAE should not ride in the waves of “false issues”.
Police and Philippine officials in the UAE called on OFWs not to patronize food products sold by illegal food vendors due to potential health risks.
Authorities also warned that most street vendors stay in the UAE illegally and that this racket can be considered as another way of begging. Individuals engaging in these activities are being penalized, with a fine of up to Dh2 million and jail or deportation, or both.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
