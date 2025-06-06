DMCI Homes celebrates 25 years of building quality communities in the Philippines

For the past 25 years, DMCI Homes has established itself as the Philippines’ leader in resort-inspired developments, delivering more than 63,000 units across 80 ready-for-occupancy projects in key locations such as Metro Manila, Baguio, Boracay, and Davao City.

Founded in 1999 to address the housing needs of middle-income earners, DMCI Homes pioneered resort-inspired condominium and house-and-lot developments known for their enduring quality, superior value, expansive open spaces, generous living spaces, and resort-inspired amenities.

At the forefront of the Philippine real estate industry, DMCI Homes continues to distinguish itself through a unique integration of design and construction. The company boasts an in-house team of skilled engineers, architects, craftsmen, and construction workers, working harmoniously alongside partner subcontractor firms to deliver projects of superior quality and design.

This integrated approach has earned DMCI Homes the distinction of being the Philippines’ first Quadruple A real estate developer—the highest license granted by the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board, recognizing superior financial capacity, technical expertise, and extensive project experience.

DMCI Homes’ strength is deeply rooted in the legacy of its parent company, DMCI Holdings, Inc., a diversified engineering-based conglomerate founded by the late Engr. David M. Consunji. A visionary in his field, Engr. Consunji is remembered as the “Builder of Landmarks” and the “Grandfather of the Philippine Construction Industry,” having established the pioneering construction firm DM Consunji, Inc. (DM Consunji, Inc.).

From its beginnings in the affordable housing segment, DMCI Homes steadily expanded into the mid-income and upper middle-income markets, solidifying its brand as a trusted name in residential development. Over the years, the company has also ventured into the upscale segment through DMCI Homes Exclusive and into the leisure property sector with DMCI Homes Leisure Residences.

DMCI Homes Exclusive

DMCI Homes Exclusive is a collection of rare residential offerings that embody distinction in every detail. Rooted in the company’s legacy of quality and excellence, each property is carefully developed with unique value, whether in location, design, or lifestyle experience.

From the serene, waterfront charm of Oak Harbor Residences in Parañaque to the modern elegance of Fortis Residences in Makati City, these homes are tailored for those who seek refinement, comfort, and a sense of place.

DMCI Homes Leisure Residences

DMCI Homes Leisure Residences brings the ease and comfort of resort living to some of the country’s sought-after vacation destinations. From Solmera Coast in San Juan, Batangas, to Moncello Crest in Tuba, Benguet, and soon in Calamba, Laguna—famous for its relaxing hot springs—these condotel developments offer the freedom of a vacation home paired with the convenience of professional property management. Owners can enjoy personal getaways while also having the opportunity to earn from their investment.

Each property reflects DMCI Homes’ commitment to delivering superior value. With design, amenities, and service standards comparable to those of top-rated luxury resorts, these developments are designed to meet the expectations of discerning buyers who seek both quality and long-term returns.