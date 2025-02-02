TFT ReachSports

FEU Roosevelt celebrates Family Day and Sports Fest with Mr. and Ms. Intrams contest

One of the highlights of the recently concluded FEU Roosevelt Family Day and Sports Fest was the much-anticipated Mr. and Ms. Intrams contest, showcasing a variety of talented participants who demonstrated poise, confidence, and school spirit.

The Little Mr. Intrams category featured five contenders, with Xian Joachim Opolentisima from Grade 6 taking home the title, Prince Sean Bacordo from Grade 5 as the 1st runner-up, and Adam Abdelnaby from Grade 4 as the 2nd runner-up. Adam also earned the Little Mr. Face Award. Additionally, Xian won the Sports Attire, Runway, and Darling of the Crowd awards.

Chloe Tagle, a Grade 5 representative, won the Little Ms. competition among 12 participants. She also won the special awards for Sports Attire, Runway, and Darling of the Crowd. The 1st runner-up, also from Grade 5, was Jharryzah Gejhimae Claveria, while the 2nd runner-up was Ayza Buid from Grade 6, who received the Little Ms. Face award.

In the Mr. category, the champion was Cliff Paulo Firmalo from Grade 9, who was also given the Face, Runway, and Darling of the Crowd awards. Karl Jason Stambough from Grade 7 was the 1st runner-up and also got the Sports Attire award, while Travis Kyle Liagao from Grade 11 was the 2nd runner-up.

The Ms. category saw Princess Jade Marie Bacordo, a Grade 7 student, crowned as the winner, along with the Sports Attire, Runway, and Darling of the Crowd awards. Ayiesha Bienvenida from Grade 10 was the 1st runner-up, and Anielet Pauleen Ferraren, a Grade 11 student, was the 2nd runner-up. Meanwhile, the Face Award was received by Arah Gabrielle Austria, a Grade 10 representative.

The Family Day festivities extended beyond the contest, featuring various athletic competitions, including basketball, volleyball, badminton, and chess, as well as fun games and activities organized to foster community spirit.

The event underscored the importance of in-person interactions among students and faculty, especially for those engaged in online classes.

FEU Roosevelt’s Family Day and Sports Fest held on February 1 at Al Ahli Sports Club in Dubai attracted over 2,000 participants, including students, faculty, and families.

