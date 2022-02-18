SOFT OPENING ANNOUNCEMENT! WEMART’s Tasty Yue Restaurant to welcome UAE residents with delicious seafood offerings from February 19

WEMART will soon be launching a new restaurant that will offer its best tasting dishes from the seas – the Tasty Yue Restaurant!

From February 19, the Tasty Yue Seafood Restaurant located at the WEMART branch at the Dubai Investment Park will be having its soft opening – individuals who have received food vouchers can now redeem free two dishes of their choice during the for free!

Some of the delicious meals that they can redeem include the Steamed Chicken Xiao Long Bun, Pan-Fried Turnip Cake, Fried Turbot Fish with Almond Slices, Baked Chicken with Scallions, Stir-fried Mutton with Scallions, and Fried Seafood Rice with Shredded Eggs.

The Tasty Yue Seafood Restaurant prides itself in offering a huge variety of “seafood processing” where diners can select from WEMART’s live seafood options on demand such as Australian Red Lobster, Geoduck, Scallops, Razor Clams, Grouper, King Crabs, Mud Crabs, Eel, Live Shrimps, Abalone, and more!

In addition, they also have dim sum, vegetable offerings that you can pair with their delicious fried rice and noodle dishes. They also have ‘combo meals’ featuring some meat products that you can order on the go.

All in all, there are lots of new delicious food items that UAE residents can savor in Tasty Yue Restaurant when it holds its grand opening, so be sure to visit Tasty Yue Restaurant at the Dubai Investment Park this week!

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai