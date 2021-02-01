Big Ticket launches ‘The Dream 12 Million’ with two millionaires to win this February 2021

As Big Ticket continuously aims to bring you closer to your Big Dreams, we are surprising our customers yet again as we plan to make not one but TWO Millionaires this February. Our millionaire’s and extra cash prizes are guaranteed, we give away all our cash and Dream Car prizes every month.

The Dream 12 Million is back! We are pleased to announce that the Big Ticket’s February promotion is AED12 Million followed by the 2nd prize of AED 1Million plus four extra cash prizes.

Along with the Big Ticket promotion, we have our Dream Car promotion and giving away a BMW z4 SDrive 2021 model. Hurry and grab your ticket now! The ticket price is AED 500 inclusive of VAT, and if you buy two tickets, we’ll give you a third ticket absolutely free. To purchase your Big Ticket, visit our stores at Abu Dhabi International Airport , Al Ain Airport or buy online on our website www.bigticket.ae

Remember we have various activities happening within Big Ticket both in store and online; if you visit our Big Ticket Skypark Plaza counter in Abu Dhabi International Airport and purchase the Buy 2 get 1 Free offer, you will get a chance to play The Claw Machine Game on site where you will have chance to walk away one of these prizes such as, smartphones, gold vouchers, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, free Big Ticket’s and many more.

Below is the list of prizes for The Dream 12 Million promotion in February:

GRAND PRIZE AED 12 000 000 2nd PRIZES AED 1 000 000 3rd PRIZE AED 100 000 4th PRIZE AED 80 000 5th PRIZE AED 60 000 6th PRIZE AED 40 000

For more information regarding how to buy you can contact our helpdesk on +971 2 019 244 or email: [email protected] .