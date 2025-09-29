Move anything, anytime, anywhere: Lalamove is now available in the UAE

Have you ever needed to send an item quickly but didn’t know how? Good news, the Pinoy-trusted delivery service is now available in the UAE!

Lalamove, a popular on-demand delivery app in the Philippines, has officially launched in the UAE, offering residents a faster and more convenient way to make deliveries anywhere in the country.

Did you forget something you need at work, or do you need to move heavy items from one location to another? Request your delivery through the Lalamove app, and you could receive it on the same day.

How it works

Users can arrange deliveries for personal errands or business needs with just a few taps on its mobile app, available in Android and iOS.

Pick-ups are now available in Sharjah and Dubai, while deliveries can reach anywhere across the UAE. To request a delivery, simply download the app, enter your pickup and drop-off details, and select the vehicle that fits your needs.

Lalamove can handle deliveries of all sizes. You can send small items like gifts, documents, or groceries, or transport medium to large items. For heavier items including furniture, appliances, and office equipment, the service provides 1-ton and 3-ton trucks, which come with a driver and helper upon request, making even bulky deliveries stress-free.

Features that make life easier

Real-time tracking: See where your delivery is at all times

Multi-stop trips: Deliver to multiple addresses in one go

Schedule deliveries: Plan ahead for stress-free sending

Transparent pricing: Get instant quotes, including return notes for bigger trucks

To celebrate its UAE launch, Lalamove is offering 50% off your first order using the promo code LALAFILI. Download the app here: https://lalamove.onelink.me/2vQB/of9j9igz.