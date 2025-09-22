Advanced outdoor sports and incredible 21-day battery life: HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series pre-orders begin

Huawei has announced the pre-order availability of its highly anticipated HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series, which debuted globally on September 19 at the company’s Ride the Wind event in Paris. Combining cutting-edge technology with a sleek, octagonal design, the WATCH GT 6 and WATCH GT 6 Pro elevate outdoor sports to an unprecedented level for athletes and casual users alike. The most notable features include a 21-day battery life, advanced outdoor sports, and a specialised mode for cycling.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series is available for pre-order for a price of 799 AED with a 100 AED discount for pre-orders until 10th of October. Additional gifts including 3-months free subscription for HUAWEI Health+ and one-month free VIP Watch Face.

The multifaceted geometric design of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Pro comes in 46mm and, features a six diamond-cut facet design that create a deep 3D effect. The durable matte titanium alloy exudes an understated elegance, complemented by the clear and scratch-resistant sapphire glass screen and the smooth and tactile nanocrystal ceramics rear case.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 features a TC4 titanium alloy case with an ultra-hard metallic coating for superior scratch and wear resistance. The GT 6 41 mm is the first to introduce pivoting loop lugs. Paired with the compact 41 mm watch face, this design offers a superior and more contoured fit, especially for slimmer wrists. On the other hand, the GT 6 46 mm version features a raised timing bezel and an octagonal mid-frame, creating a distinct and layered look.

The game-changing feature for all smartwatch enthusiasts is the incredible 21-day battery life. Both the 46 mm version of the GT 6 Pro and GT 6 deliver up to 21 days of battery life under light use and 40 hours with dual-band, full-constellation GPS. The smaller 41 mm of the GT 6 offers up to 14-day battery life in typical use scenarios and 25-hour battery life when using dual-band, full constellation. The dual-band, full constellation GPS mode provides enhanced accuracy and reliability in tracking during intense outdoor workouts like cycling, hiking, or running.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series is here to revolutionise smartwatches as a workout companion. With unparalleled outdoor workout features, the watch goes beyond tracking calories and becomes an active partner helping you reach your peak.

The GT 6 Series is engineered for every cycling adventure, from casual commutes to competitive long-distance races. Packed with cutting-edge features, it delivers features tailored to diverse cycling needs. Users can even turn their smartphones into a fully functional cycling computer using seamless phone-watch linking.

Powered by the upgraded TruSense system, the GT 6 series offers more refined and sensitive emotion detection, perceiving every subtle emotional fluctuation and prompting you to pay attention to your current mental state. Whether it’s anxiety during a work break or frustration in daily life, it provides thoughtful therapeutic and stress-relief suggestions to help you regain inner peace, maintain a clear mind, and tackle challenges.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series offers the perfect blend of style, endurance, and performance to keep up with your goals and lifestyle.