TFT NewsLatest NewsNews

Man fined Dh25,000, licence suspended for drunk driving in Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report40 mins ago

An Asian man has been fined Dh25,000 and had his driving licence suspended for three months after causing a traffic accident in Dubai while under the influence of alcohol, according to court record.

In a Gulf News report, the man admitted to driving in an impaired state after consuming alcohol without a permit. Prosecutors charged him with three offences: drinking alcohol without legal permission, driving under its influence, and causing damage to public property.

Court documents showed that the driver lost control of his vehicle, swerved suddenly, and crashed into a metal pole on a public road, damaging both the pole and his car.

The court based its verdict on a traffic accident expert’s report and the defendant’s confession.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report40 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

526488644 2301241710331712 7409144009359794093 n

Gina Alajar opens up about past drug use during early acting years

1 min ago
252087321 176718397993367 5093376253736060639 n

Esnyr Ranollo clarifies he doesn’t have multiple personality disorder

17 mins ago
iStock 1048818328

Kuwaiti man sentenced to three years for immoral Snapchat posts

26 mins ago
iStock 483348551

Gulf national jailed in Dubai for drug possession and use

32 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button