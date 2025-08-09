Man fined Dh25,000, licence suspended for drunk driving in Dubai

An Asian man has been fined Dh25,000 and had his driving licence suspended for three months after causing a traffic accident in Dubai while under the influence of alcohol, according to court record.

In a Gulf News report, the man admitted to driving in an impaired state after consuming alcohol without a permit. Prosecutors charged him with three offences: drinking alcohol without legal permission, driving under its influence, and causing damage to public property.

Court documents showed that the driver lost control of his vehicle, swerved suddenly, and crashed into a metal pole on a public road, damaging both the pole and his car.

The court based its verdict on a traffic accident expert’s report and the defendant’s confession.