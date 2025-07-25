Last chance to win AED 20 million with Big Ticket’s July draw

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s July promotion is now in its final week, and the countdown is on to grab your chance at winning the region’s biggest guaranteed prizes — AED 20 million.

Ticket sales for Series 277 will close on July 31, with the highly anticipated grand draw scheduled for August 3.

This week also marks the final chance for participants to enter the weekly e-draw, where four winners will each receive AED 50,000. Tickets purchased between July 24 and 31 will be included in the last e-draw happening on August 1.

In addition, those who bought two or more tickets in a single transaction before July 24 are automatically entered into the Big Win Contest. Big Ticket will announce the four selected participants on August 1 through its website. These individuals will attend the live draw on August 3 and receive guaranteed cash prizes ranging from AED 20,000 to AED 150,000.

Alongside the cash prizes, Big Ticket is also giving away a Range Rover Velar during the August 3 draw. Entries for the BMW M440i will continue through August, with the draw scheduled for September 3.

In total, Big Ticket will award prizes to 27 winners in July, including those selected for the weekly e-draws, Big Win Contest, consolation prizes, and the grand prize.

With just a few days remaining in the promotion, Big Ticket encourages interested participants to purchase their tickets before the July 31 deadline. Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae.or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.