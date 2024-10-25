PICPA Dubai hosts Compliance Summit & Business Breakfast

Industry experts, professionals, and key stakeholders have gathered to discuss pressing topics related to compliance in the UAE during the Compliance Summit & Business Breakfast.

The free event for PICPA Dubai members and invited guests, held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, as well-attended, with participants actively engaging in discussions on current regulatory issues, tax law, and the future of the UAE’s business landscape.

The summit was officially opened by Mr. Jay Espinoza and Ms. Cathy Cariño, who welcomed the attendees and set the stage for an insightful and informative event. This was followed by a Welcome Address from SVP Randy Ayson of PICPA Dubai, highlighting the importance of understanding and navigating the evolving regulatory frameworks in the region.

One of the speakers, Bader Al Mansori, offered a thorough outlook on the UAE’s economic and business landscape for the coming year, identifying key growth sectors and upcoming regulatory changes that businesses need to prepare for.

Furthermore, Vipin Ahuja delved into the complexities of the VAT audit process, offering valuable step-by-step guidance to help businesses remain compliant with VAT regulations and avoid costly penalties. This topic received significant attention from participants seeking clarity on VAT compliance.

Sakina Dickenwala addressed the critical changes in legal compliance, focusing on Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Economic Substance Regulations (ESR), and Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) requirements. The session helped participants understand how to navigate through these mandatory regulations.

In the final session, Mr. Amit Sachdev provided insights into the new compliance requirements under the UAE’s Corporate Tax Law, offering practical advice on how businesses can meet their obligations while minimizing risk.

A Q&A session followed, where attendees had the opportunity to interact with the speakers and clarify any concerns.

To conclude, SVP Randy Ayson and VP Daisy Cureg presented certificates of appreciation to the esteemed speakers, acknowledging their valuable contributions and expertise.

The event was wrapped by Cathy Cariño, who thanked the participants for their active involvement and highlighted the significance of staying informed in the face of rapid regulatory changes.

The Compliance Summit & Business Breakfast was a resounding success, providing attendees with the latest updates on regulatory compliance and practical guidance on how to ensure their businesses stay compliant in 2024 and beyond.