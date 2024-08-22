Filipino groups honored by Capital Governorate, Kingdom of Bahrain for outstanding voluntary work

Two Filipino groups were recently honored for their distinguished contributions to the Capital Governorate Volunteering Pass 2024, an initiative to foster volunteerism and community service.

In a program held at Diwan, Manama, the event underscored the commitment to excellence and leadership within the Capital Governorate.

Deputy Governor Hassan Al Madani, alongside Yusuf Lori, the director of Information & Follow Up, presented the plaques and certificates of appreciation to Good Cause Bahrain and the Philippine Bahrain Caregivers Society (PBCS), both of whom have made significant contributions to the community.

The ceremony was attended by government officials, community leaders, and volunteers who celebrated and recognized the two organizations for their dedication and profound contributions in community engagement.

Good Cause Bahrain, led by Antonette Guese-Avila, was honored for its initiatives aimed at supporting underprivileged citizens, particularly through its dedicated efforts to assist labor camp residents addressing the needs of workers who often face challenging conditions.

Avila and her team were also involved in various clean-up drives and mental health awareness working hand in hand with the government.

PBCS under the leadership of its president, Maria Perez Carmona, has been commended for their dedication and social community support in health advocacy for vulnerable population.

According to Yvonne Villamor, adviser of the group, “The award was granted to PBCS because of its long-time partnership with the Capital Governorate in the World Health Organization healthy city project.”

Among the key activities the group support in the Capital Governorate are health screening, health education, food packs distribution, and clean-up drives.

‘’I am grateful to the Capital Governorate, on behalf of the PBCS core of officers and members, for the recognition. This will serve as inspiration and motivation to us to continue our advocacy and enhance more in our hearts the spirit of community service and volunteerism’,” Villamor added.

(This press release was written by Cecil V. Ancheta of Bahrain’s Filipino Writers’ Circle)