Dubai Police records 94 traffic accidents in six months

The Dubai Police revealed that 94 traffic accidents have been recorded in the city in the past six months due to dangerous reversing and not adhering to mandatory lanes.

Of this number, 64 accidents were caused by failing to adhere to the mandatory lane, 14 due to driving in the opposite direction, and 16 due to vehicles not adhering to mandatory lane.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said that these violations almost caused serious traffic accidents, stressing that these are the most dangerous of their kind “because the collision is caused by two opposing forces, between two vehicles moving towards one point.”

The deputy director also warned of the fines imposed by the Federal Traffic Law on these violations.

A fine of AED600 and six traffic points will be imposed on motorists for driving against traffic, while a penalty of AED500 and four traffic points for reversing dangerously.

In addition, failing to adhere to the mandatory lane of a light vehicle incurs a fine of AED400.

