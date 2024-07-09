TFT NewsLatest NewsNewsPH News

Liza Araneta-Marcos meets with Bimby, Joshua Aquino

Kristine Erika Agustin

Photo courtesy: Liza Marcos / FB

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos shared images of her meeting with the sons of Kris Aquino, Bimby and Joshua, on social media.

Bimby and Joshua are grandchildren of then-former President Corazon Aquino and former Senator Ninoy Aquino.

The Aquino family has always been tagged as the political nemesis of the Marcoses.

“Thank you Bimby and Josh for dropping by. It was so nice to see you guys after all these years,” Marcos said.

No further details were given during the meeting and the two younger Aquinos visited the First Lady.

It can be recalled that during an interview with Ogie Diaz, Kris revealed that her son Bimby is going back to the Philippines to process his educational requirements.

Kris on the other hand is planning to return to Manila by the end of the year.

Kristine Erika Agustin
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

