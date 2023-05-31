TFT NewsNews

Dubai Crocodile Park opens, invites public to turn fear into educational fascination

7 hours ago

Courtesy: WAM

The Dubai Crocodile Park has recently opened its doors to the public, allowing them to enjoy the 20,000-square meter facility that houses 250 crocodiles from the Nile.

The park offers various attractions and experiences such as a natural history museum and an aquarium.

Courtesy: WAM

According to Tarryn Clare, the Exhibit Curator, she told Emirates News Agency – WAM that the park’s aim is “to help visitors learn more about this incredible species.”

“The park aims to provide knowledge and education to the public here in Dubai. The founders involved in developing the park are extremely passionate about this animal because they felt that the public is generally fascinated with crocodiles, despite completely fearing them,” Clare said.

“This fascination that people have is fear-driven. So, we would like to be able to transform that fear into a general fascination to learn more about their abilities and their amazing adaptation capabilities,” she added.

Courtesy: WAM

According to the report, the crocodiles in the park were transported to the emirate by plane from different parts of Tunisia and other African countries.

The Dubai Crocodile Park is located at Tripoli St., Al Warqa 4, Dubai, and is open from from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM daily.

Tickets are available for purchase at the park entrance. It costs AED 95 for adults and AED 75 for children between three and 12 years old.

