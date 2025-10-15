HUAWEI MatePad 12 X unlocks creativity with an upgraded PaperMatte Display and brand-new M-Pencil Pro

Huawei’s PaperMatte Display has changed the tablet experience for the better. The comfortable paper-like anti-glare display made it possible to replace books, notepads, canvases, and, to a certain extent, PCs with a single device.

Now, Huawei is setting the bar higher yet with the new HUAWEI MatePad 12 X with an upgraded PaperMatte Display and being the first tablet to support the latest M-Pencil Pro stylus. But hardware is only half the story. A great tablet also needs a versatile software ecosystem. And the MatePad 12 X delivers with its PC-level office suite, the intuitive yet professional GoPaint app for digital artists, and the inclusion of Wondershare Filmora for full-scale video production.

Ultra-clear PaperMatte Display

Debuting on the HUAWEI MatePad 12 X PaperMatte Edition in 2025 is the ultra-clear PaperMatte Display enhanced by highly controllable nanoscale anti-glare etching technology. Unlike traditional glossy screens, a PaperMatte Display offers superior eye comfort and a natural, paper-like writing feel.

But in many anti-glare displays, the microscopic textures of the AG layer cause mottled light patterns called sparkles. The upgraded PaperMatte screen on the MatePad 12 X features high-precision nanoscale etching technology that creates an even surface texture and reduces sparkle by 50% for a clearer PaperMatte Display, offering enhanced eye comfort and resulting in a much clearer display.

According to the visual fatigue test data provided by the Human Factors and Intelligent Interaction Research Centre of the China National Institute of Standardisation, the eye strain index of tablets equipped with PaperMatte Display is 34% lower than the previous generation (Data comes from the Human Factors and Intelligent Interaction Research Center of China National Institute of Standardisation.). The new PaperMatte Display also received the SGS Low Visual Fatigue Premium Performance 2.1 Certification.

The all-new HUAWEI M-Pencil Pro, with a twist

The HUAWEI MatePad 12 X provides an even more seamless creation and interaction experience when used with the brand-new HUAWEI M-Pencil Pro stylus. The HUAWEI M-Pencil Pro is Huawei’s most advanced stylus yet. The new stylus gives users more flexibility and precision for writing and creating. Its intuitive pinch gesture enhances interactions, while the revolutionary rotate gesture enables a fluid, lifelike writing and painting experience. However, keep in mind that the stylus is not a standard configuration and needs to be purchased separately.

Pinching the stylus brings up an in-app radial menu, with direct access to brushes, colour palettes, and other tools. There’s also a quick button to take you directly to the HUAWEI Notes app, and a rotate gesture that applies true-to-life brush strokes within the GoPaint app. The stylus features three specialised tips for writing, small-font writing, and painting. Each tip has been meticulously designed to ensure precision across diverse tasks.

PC-level productivity

The MatePad 12 X has the software chops for light office tasks with a full PC-level WPS office suite, detachable smart keyboard, and multitasking optimisations. Unlike typical mobile office suites, the WPS suite on the MatePad offers functional optimisations and an interface similar to that of its desktop version. Spreadsheets, presentations, and formulas offer a nearly identical experience to their desktop counterparts, enabling seamless switching between PC and tablet for efficient work.

When paired with the Smart Magnetic Keyboard, the tablet transforms into a laptop-like setup. It supports external mouse input for precise cursor control and a familiar desktop workflow. The keyboard itself uses NearLink technology for faster, more stable connectivity and lower typing latency, while supporting common app and system shortcut keys for complex operations. With split-screen and multi-window support, users can keep documents, spreadsheets, and chats open side by side, effectively turning the tablet into an on-the-go workstation.

Creamy smooth pearlescent finish

Now coming to the design side, the tablet stands out with its unibody design featuring a fade-resistant and eco-friendly anodised rear cover. Despite being metal, the rear has a warm, smooth finish achieved through a durable water-based coating. This finish is infused with natural mica powder, giving the surface a subtle shimmer. These types of finishes are usually reserved for million-dollar luxury cars or high-end cosmetics. The MatePad 12 X is available in two colours, Greenery and White, both offering a fresh, creamy texture.

From notes to doodles

Pressing the quick button on the M-Pencil Pro brings up the HUAWEI Notes app, yet another perk of having the new stylus. Pinching the stylus lets you access the radial shortcut menu to toggle between shapes, colours and materials. Besides, the Notes app itself has got smarter with AI handwriting enhancement, the new resource centre and new brushes.

The GoPaint has been optimised to take advantage of the new M-Pencil Pro. With a simple pinch, you can effortlessly access the radial menu to toggle between shapes, colours, and tools, while the double-tap instantly switches between brush and eraser modes. HUAWEI M-Pencil Pro introduces the groundbreaking rotate gesture for a more true-to-life creative experience. Traditionally, styluses have lacked the ability to replicate the natural rotation of a brush, a technique painters use to shape strokes. The M-Pencil Pro brings this freedom to digital art, letting you rotate and manipulate each stroke with precision, translating the full nuance of traditional brushwork into the digital canvas.

The combination of the PaperMatte Display and M-Pencil Pro recreates a digital environment that feels strikingly analogue. Its tactile, glare-free surface draws you in with the authenticity of pen on paper. Perhaps the antidote to digital fatigue isn’t less technology, but technology that feels more organic.