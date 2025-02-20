HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2″: A Tablet with the Power of PC for Serious Productivity

This year, tablets will finally break out of their shell. The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2” is here to change the old narrative about tablets. This isn’t just another tablet with a big screen and a few productivity tweaks. It’s a full-fledged productivity machine, packed with PC-level software and a hardware ecosystem, all in a slim, lightweight form factor. Let’s look deeper into this device, whether it truly delivers on its promise of PC-level performance in a tablet form factor. And, perhaps most importantly, does it represent the future of computing?

13.2” Flexible OLED PaperMatte Display

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2” redefines tablet displays with its 13.2″ Flexible OLED PaperMatte Display. With an impressive 2.8K ultra-high resolution and a peak brightness of 1000 nits, this screen brings out richer details and an overall sharper visual experience. The PaperMatte Edition takes comfort and usability to the next level. By incorporating new optical film materials, anti-glare nano-level etching, and further display optimisations, the screen minimises reflections without sacrificing clarity. This significantly reduces glare, making prolonged usage easier on the eyes.

In fact, the tablet has achieved several certifications that underscore its display prowess, including the SGS Low Visual Fatigue 2.0 Premium Performance Certification, TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display 3.0 Certification, and TÜV Rheinland Reflection Free Certification.

PC-level Experience



The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2” is pushing the boundaries of what a tablet can be, delivering a PC-level experience without the bulk. For starters, it comes with a full-fledged PC version of WPS Office at no extra cost, bringing a desktop-level UI, a streamlined menu layout, and all the editing tools you’d expect. Unlike the stripped-down mobile versions of office apps, you can handle spreadsheets, presentations, and formulas with the same depth as its PC counterpart. If you’re used to working on a laptop, switching to the MatePad Pro feels seamless.

With the Smart Magnetic Keyboard, you can set it up like a laptop and even add an external mouse if you wish. The tablet also offers support for the HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation). Combined with the redesigned Huawei Notes app, which offers a cleaner interface and smarter interactions, the MatePad Pro is as much a powerhouse for handwritten notes and sketches as it is for traditional office work. The MatePad Pro 13.2″ is a serious work machine.

GoPaint Got Better



Huawei’s most advanced and easy-to-use GoPaint painting app is even better on the new tablet. It is designed to take full advantage of the new hardware and the ultra-responsive HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation) to deliver a comprehensive suite of professional-grade features.

The GoPaint App now features the True-color Brush, which lets artists extract shapes from paintings while preserving intricate details, textures, and even the exact sRGB colour code. It’s phenomenal for anybody who loves working with references. The FangTian Painting Engine 2.0 has been updated, to ensure that the unique software-hardware architecture works optimally with the tablet’s powerful hardware.

Nearlink Accessories

The NearLink-powered accessory ecosystem on the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2” is pretty amazing. The HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard is cleverly designed, with a detachable setup that adapts to how you work. Whether you need a full laptop-style typing experience, a floating stand for casual browsing, or a simple on-the-go setup, this keyboard shifts effortlessly between them. The keyboard features a traditional laptop-style layout, with large keycaps, and 1.5mm long key travel. Typing feels just as comfortable and responsive as on a proper keyboard.

Then there’s the HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd gen), which takes stylus precision to another level, with near-zero latency. It boasts an incredible 16,384 levels of pressure sensitivity. Paired with a new handwriting acceleration algorithm, latency is practically nonexistent, making it feel like you’re writing on actual paper. The M-Pencil and keyboard combo turns the MatePad Pro into a powerful all-in-one system giving you a true mobile office experience.

Ultra-long battery life

Battery life and charging speed can make or break a tablet, and Huawei isn’t messing around with the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2″. It packs a large 10,100 mAh battery with 10% higher power efficiency than before, meaning you get longer usage without a bigger battery. When you do need a top-up, SuperCharge Turbo lets you go from 0 to 25% in just 10 minutes. It can fill up to 80% in 40 minutes and fully charge in just 65 minutes. That’s ridiculously fast for a tablet of this size.

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2″ boldly challenges what a tablet can be, blurring the lines between a tablet and a full-fledged PC. From its breathtaking PaperMatte display to PC-level WPS Office integration and the seamless NearLink accessory ecosystem, Huawei has clearly aimed high. For those seeking a truly versatile tablet for on-the-go productivity, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2″ is undoubtedly the best choice.