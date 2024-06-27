HUAWEI FreeBuds 6i deliver surprisingly impressive noise cancellation at a budget-friendly price

Huawei has always been ambitious with its audio products, but the FreeBuds 6i might be their most audacious move yet. They’ve taken their flagship-level noise cancellation tech, Intelligent Dynamic ANC 3.0, first featured on the FreeBuds Pro 3 and put it in a pair of affordable earbuds. The Intelligent Dynamic ANC 3.0 constantly analyses your surroundings and adjusts the noise cancellation accordingly to give you the most immersive audio experience wherever you are. Trained on 34 different scenarios, it can handle the noise in a wide range of everyday situations. The FreeBuds 6i monitors noise every 2.6 μs and adjusts the parameters within about a second to seamlessly optimize noise cancellation for your surroundings.

5 Hardware Upgrades Behind the Noise Cancellation

The FreeBuds 6i achieves a breakthrough in noise cancellation with 5 hardware upgrades. These upgrades tackle both passive noise cancellation (PNC) and active noise cancellation (ANC) capabilities. PNC upgrades include the Noise Filtering Chamber, along with brand-new ear tips. ANC upgrades include the 3-Mic System, 2.4 times higher computing power, and a new 11 mm Quad-magnet Dynamic Driver.

1. Noise Filtering Chamber: The FreeBuds 6i outsmarts noise with a cleverly designed Noise Filtering Chamber, designed based on the Helmholtz resonance principle. This chamber deals with the most stubborn frequencies of background chatter between 2 and 3 kHz which are the most challenging to cancel out using conventional methods. The Noise Filtering Chamber effectively quietens ambient chatter, typically measuring at around 55 dB.

2. Brand-new Ear Tips: The second upgrade that seals out the noise is actually a set of enhanced ear tips that offer a more comfortable fit and better sound isolation. They are made of skin-friendly liquid silicone, which offers a silky-smooth touch, and come in three sizes. Thicker ear tips, more secure fit, and superior airtightness mean less noise leakage and better passive noise cancellation, especially in the medium to high-frequency range.

3. 3-Mic System Inside and Outside the Ear: An upgraded 3-mic system listens to the sounds around you and inside your ear canal to detect residual noise within the ear canal. This triple-mic setup, boasting a 50% better signal-to-noise ratio than before, helps the earbuds to cancel out low- to mid-frequency noises.

4. 2.4-times Higher Computing Power: The FreeBuds 6i packs some serious active noise-canceling power. They have upgraded the computing power to be 240% higher than its predecessor thanks to Intelligent Dynamic ANC 3.0. This allows the earbuds to analyze and cancel out the incoming noise in real-time. This enables the earbuds to handle noises across a wide frequency range.

5. New 11 mm Quad-magnet Dynamic Driver: The brand new flagship-level 11mm Quad-magnet Dynamic Driver in the FreeBuds 6i is 50% more sensitive than its predecessor. It generates reverse sound waves to counteract the medium to low-frequency residual noise that leaks into the ear canal.

The Intelligent Dynamic ANC 3.0 along with these five hardware upgrades work together to give you the best listening experience. The result is a 100% improvement in noise cancellation, including an average noise attenuation of 27 dB across all measured frequencies and across a myriad of common scenarios.

Audio that Adapts to You

The FreeBuds 6i delivers a surprisingly immersive audio experience. The 11mm drivers pack a punchy, bass-emphasised sound that’s right up your alley if you are a fan of modern genres. And the Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification means that you get high-fidelity sound with rich details. Huawei’s triple adaptive EQ is also a standout. It automatically tailors the sound to your ear canal and listening volume in real-time. If you prefer a more hands-on approach, the 10-band equalizer lets you fine-tune the sound to your liking. Overall, the FreeBuds 6i offers a fully personalized and engaging listening experience that punches above its weight.

The earbuds offer 35 hours of music playback with ANC off with a fully charged case and 8 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. With ANC enabled, you can still enjoy up to 20 hours of music with the case and 5 hours on a single charge. Plus, a quick 10-minute charge provides 4 hours of listening time.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 6i are a remarkable achievement. They bring top-tier noise cancellation to a price point that’s accessible to a wider audience. They’re a great option for anyone who wants to drown out the world without spending a fortune. If noise cancellation is your top priority, the FreeBuds 6i should be at the top of your list.