RLC Residences launches Le Pont Residences as first premium high-rise property

RLC Residences, one of the Philippines’ trusted and leading real estate developers, has recently launched its first premium high-rise property, Le Pont Residences.

The grand event, held at The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City, was led by Robinsons Land President and CEO Frederick D. Go and RLC Residences SVP – Business Unit General Manager John Richard Sotelo, Head of Sales Allen Miranda, Business Development and Design Head Stephanie Anne Go, and Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer Karen Cesario and provided guests with a glimpse of the property’s features and interiors.

“We are happy to open 2023 by formally introducing Le Pont Residences to the public. We’re very proud of this project because this development offers exceptional home features that will surely connect our future homeowners to the premium lifestyle they deserve,” said John Richard Sotelo, RLC Residences Senior Vice President and Business Unit General Manager.

Located in the 31-hectare master-planned destination estate, Bridgetowne, Le Pont Residences promises to “bridge you to your best life” by connecting the two megacities of Pasig and Quezon City. The name of the property, Le Pont, which translates to “The Bridge”, is fitting as it is designed to follow RLC Residences’ brand promise of Raise, Live, Connect.

Accessibility to the property is easy through C-5, Ortigas Avenue, and Amang Rodriguez Avenue. Owning a unit at Le Pont Residences means living the live-work-play-inspire lifestyle in Bridgetowne Destination Estate, an area surrounded by first-class subdivisions and establishments, a full-scale prime shopping mall, premium-grade office buildings, and a 5-star hotel.

The property boasts bi-level penthouse units with an iconic curved staircase that serves as a beautiful centerpiece connecting both floors. It also offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that are carefully crafted to ensure comfort and convenience. All units are equipped with smart home features and loggia balconies, allowing future homeowners to have a relaxing space without having to go outside of the unit.

“To us, bridging our future homeowners to their best life means having a home where they can be at their best, every day. That’s why in designing Le Pont Residences, we delve into the preference of those who want to start investing in the finer things in life by working with world-renowned consultants and bringing in features where they can enjoy grand experiences at the comfort of their home,” said Sotelo.

In addition to the well-curated units, Le Pont Residences is home to multi-level, first-class amenities spread throughout the podium, mid-level, and at the uppermost deck floors. Future homeowners can revel in grand experiences every day in any of the facilities available, including the hotel-inspired Infinity Pool with Pool Deck, a Private Theater, an Indoor Cycling Room and Fitness Gym, Private Function Rooms, and Altitude 51, a private lounge area located at the topmost floor offering a panoramic viewpoint of the city.

“It takes enormous grit and passion to achieve the best life that everyone dreams of. This is why in developing Le Pont Residences, we made sure that we reflect that deep devotion in designing our well-curated units and larger-than-life amenities. We hope that through these thoughtful efforts, future Le Pont Residences homeowners can live the life they deserve every time they come home,” shared Sotelo.

If you're interested in learning more about Le Pont Residences and its premium lifestyle, connect with a property specialist today at www.rlcresidences.com. Get social with their team on Facebook (@RLCResidencesPH) and on Instagram (@rlc_residences)