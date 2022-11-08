Greenfield Development Corporation averages minimum 12% property value appreciation

OFWs keen on investing in property often has the metric of just how much the property will earn in the long run in mind. That being said, statistics from Greenfield Development Corporation state that the developer has a property value appreciation rate that’s higher compared to the national average.

“Each year statistically in the Philippines we have 7 percent property value appreciation. But basing on our statistics in Greenfield, our minimum is actually at 12 percent. So just imagine you’re investing Php 1 million – the following year ang pera mo na is Php1.120 million na – so that is one thing that you can actually enjoy when investing on real estate,” explained Michael Russel Reyes, Division Head & Vice President for International Sales at Greenfield Development Corporation.

He also added that property owners across their developments value the fact that they’re safe throughout their neighborhood with gated communities, 24/7 security, with walkways that are wide, integrated, and well-lighted at night.

“It’s very safe – why? In Greenfield District we have two police stations right beside the property itself. So kung safety ang pag-u-usapan natin, definitely gusto natin yung malapit sa atin ng mga pulis,” said Reyes.

Reyes further explained that their properties also provide convenience in terms of transport and facilities: “For Greenfield District in Mandaluyong, it’s transport-oriented. Katabi lang ito ng Shaw Boulevard (MRT), just 15 minutes away from BGC, Makati, Ortigas, and San Juan. Kumbaga Greenfield District is actually ‘EDSA Central’.”

OFWs interested to invest in a Greenfield Property can talk to Michael at: [email protected]