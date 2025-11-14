OFW NewsLatest NewsNews

346 Filipino victims repatriated from Myanmar in anti-human trafficking operation

Leana Bernardo

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado renewed calls to end human trafficking after 346 Filipino victims were repatriated from Myanmar on November 12.

The repatriates arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 aboard Philippine Airlines flight PR8502. They were rescued from scam hubs operating in Myanmar’s border areas, part of international efforts to dismantle trafficking networks that exploit Filipinos and other Southeast Asians through fake online job offers.

“The trafficking of our fellow Filipinos into these scam hubs is an act of modern slavery,” Viado said.

“These criminal syndicates prey on the dreams of our people, luring them with promises of high-paying jobs only to trap them in illegal activities and deplorable conditions.”

Viado emphasized that the repatriation highlights the government’s commitment to protect overseas Filipinos and bring home those victimized by cross-border trafficking schemes.

The BI reminded the public to remain cautious against online job recruiters offering employment in neighboring Asian countries, especially in regions notorious for scam hubs.

The repatriated Filipinos are now undergoing debriefing and reintegration facilitated by relevant government agencies.

