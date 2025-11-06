From OFW Mother to Global Nursing Leader: The Inspiring Journey of a Pinay Nurse

At just seven years old, Candice Chang Tomas knew what it meant to grow up without her parents. While her classmates celebrated milestones surrounded by family, she often stood alone — medals in hand, waiting for guardians who barely noticed her victories. “Ngunit madalas, kami ng mga kapatid ko ay naiwan sa pangangalaga ng mga kamag-anak na mas interesado sa remittance kesa sa amin,” she recalls. Those early moments of longing and resilience in Tondo would later shape her journey — one that would take her from a determined young woman in Manila to a globally recognized Nursing leader and an inspiring OFW mother.

Roots of resilience

Growing up in District 1 of Tondo, Manila, life demanded strength from Candice at an early age. Her parents were Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, working tirelessly to provide for their family. Despite the distance, she excelled in school, consistently making it to the honor roll.

Her early dream was to enter the medical field. While Dentistry first sparked her curiosity, her mother’s encouragement guided her toward Nursing — a decision that would define her life’s purpose.

An OFW mother’s journey

In 1998, Candice left the Philippines to work in Saudi Arabia as a young nurse. Everything was new — the culture, the language, the hospital systems — but her determination was unshakable.

Her hard work soon paid off. She helped commission the Oncology Unit at Specialized Medical Center Hospital, becoming the only Oncology Certified Nurse among her peers. By age 27, she was already managing an entire Nursing Department — a remarkable feat for a Filipina abroad.

But behind every success were sacrifices only a mother could understand. Candice had to leave her eldest son behind in the Philippines — a decision that weighed heavily on her heart.

“Hindi ko siya naunawaan noon, at siguro siya rin hindi ako,” she admits. “Being an OFW mother means loving from afar — providing while missing every milestone.”

Despite the emotional challenges, she remained steadfast, balancing motherhood and leadership. Her journey became proof that a Filipina’s strength knows no distance.

Breaking barriers in global healthcare

Through perseverance and excellence, Candice built an extraordinary career spanning nearly three decades across Nursing specialties. She holds a Master’s degree from the University of the Philippines, certifications from Harvard and the Thunderbird School of Global Management, and the CPHQ credential — one of the highest distinctions in healthcare quality.

She has spoken at international conferences, published research, and mentored countless nurses. Her work has not only advanced healthcare standards but also uplifted the global image of Filipino nurses.

Recognition and legacy

When Candice learned she was chosen as one of The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards’ Top 100 Filipino Healthcare Professionals, she was deeply humbled. She was reminded of all the sacrifices, long hours, and challenges of being a nurse abroad.

To her, this recognition was not just a personal milestone, but a tribute to every Filipino healthcare worker who continues to serve with compassion and resilience.

“This award is a validation of my sacrifices and hard work. It brings pride to my family and my community. It’s an honor that I hope will make my descendants proud for generations.”

A message of hope and purpose

Candice’s gratitude fuels her desire to inspire others. “This recognition isn’t about talent alone—it’s about perseverance, resilience, and the people who supported me. If my story inspires you, let it remind you that your dreams are possible, no matter the obstacles.”

Today, Candice continues to mentor young nurses, speak at global conferences, and advocate for patient-centered care. Her life stands as proof of what Filipino compassion, perseverance, and motherhood can achieve on the world stage.

“Hold on to hope, trust your strength, and remember—your life has purpose.”