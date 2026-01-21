UAE gold prices hit record high

Gold prices climbed to record levels on Wednesday, reflecting strong global demand for safe-haven assets amid market uncertainty.

As of January 21, 2026, gold prices in the UAE jumped by nearly AED 20 per gram compared with Tuesday, January 20:

24K: AED 587.50 (up AED 21.50 from AED 566.00)

22K: AED 544.00 (up AED 20 from AED 524.00)

21K: AED 521.50 (up AED 19 from AED 502.50)

18K: AED 447.00 (up AED 16.25 from AED 430.75)

Reports indicate that gold prices in the UAE have risen by roughly AED 50 per gram so far this month, showing a strong upward trend since the start of January.

On international markets, gold climbed above US $4,800 per ounce on Wednesday, driven by strong safe‑haven demand and a softer dollar.