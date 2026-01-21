NewsFinanceGlobalLatest NewsTFT News

UAE gold prices hit record high

Gold prices climbed to record levels on Wednesday, reflecting strong global demand for safe-haven assets amid market uncertainty.

As of January 21, 2026, gold prices in the UAE jumped by nearly AED 20 per gram compared with Tuesday, January 20:

  • 24K: AED 587.50 (up AED 21.50 from AED 566.00)

  • 22K: AED 544.00 (up AED 20 from AED 524.00)

  • 21K: AED 521.50 (up AED 19 from AED 502.50)

  • 18K: AED 447.00 (up AED 16.25 from AED 430.75)

Reports indicate that gold prices in the UAE have risen by roughly AED 50 per gram so far this month, showing a strong upward trend since the start of January.

On international markets, gold climbed above US $4,800 per ounce on Wednesday, driven by strong safe‑haven demand and a softer dollar.

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

